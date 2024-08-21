In Memoriam

Steven Cross

1989-2024

STEVEN CROSS

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Steven Cross, born on July 17, 1989, passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2024. He was a cherished son, brother, uncle and friend, leaving a profound void in the hearts of all who knew him.

For the past 10 years, Steven was dedicated to his career at Southland Contracting, where he not only excelled in his work but also formed deep friendships with his coworkers. They fondly remember the unmistakable “thunk, thunk, thunk” of his nerf basketball when he was either on a call or deep in thought, always balancing work with his passion for life. Before joining Southland, he spent three years with the Peachin Group, where he also made meaningful connections with colleagues.

Steven had a passion for stock car racing and cherished the time spent at races with his father, Ron, and brother, KC, attending events across New York and continuing the tradition in Florida. Known for living life at a fast pace, Steven had a remarkable ability to light up any room and be the person everyone could rely on for support, happiness, and understanding. This was especially true for his beloved niece, Aria, who, within the first few days of meeting him, spoke her first words: “Unc Steve.”

As part of the infamous “Three Musketeers,” wherever Steven went, Alex Miller (cousin) and KC were never far behind. Together, they kept their mothers on their toes, engaging in all sorts of shenanigans—rolled ankles, drunken laughs, running through wheat fields and everything in between.

Steven played football, pee wee through OHS varsity, where he played the nose tackle position. This experience built him lasting friendships. He was a big Eagles fan. Go, Eagles!

He is survived by his loving mother, Johna Peachin; his brother, Kenneth (KC) and Andrea Cross; and his beloved niece, Aria Cross. Steven also leaves behind his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Miller; along with aunts and uncles Liz Miller, Teri Miller, Valerie (Blair) Harris, Kathy (Tim) Rushlow, Markella (Mauricio) Roma, Robert Miller, Kevin (Begonia) Miller, and Jeremy (Rebecca) Miller. From his father’s side, he is survived by his grandfather, Howard Cross, and aunts Andrea (Fred) Miller and Shelly Cross, along with a copious amount of cousins who were very close to him.

He was predeceased by his father, Ronald Cross; his maternal grandfather, John Miller; and his paternal grandmother, Gail Cross

Steven resided in Bartow, Florida, where he was known for his kindness, humor and unwavering loyalty to those he loved. His memory will live on in the hearts of family and friends forever.

A celebration of life for both Steven and his father, Ron, will be held on August 29, 2024 at 4 p.m. at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta, New York.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations in Steven’s memory be made to the Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave, Oneonta NY 13820. See ya later, Buck!

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com