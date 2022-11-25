In Memoriam Susan R. Hughson, 87 May 16, 1935 – November 22, 2022

In Memoriam

Susan Rosenheim Hughson

PRINCETON, NJ – Susan Rosenheim Hughson, 87, died peacefully on November 22, 2022. A lifelong resident of Oneonta, New York, Susan had moved to Princeton earlier in the year to be near family.

Susan was born in Oneonta on May 16, 1935. The daughter of Frederic Rosenheim and Pauline (Polly) Borden Rosenheim, she attended Bugbee School and Oneonta High School. In 1957, Susan graduated from Mount Holyoke College with a B.A. in chemistry. She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas M. Hughson, and they had two sons, Fred and Bill. After her divorce in 1988, Susan joined in a joyful partnership with Paul E. Scheele that lasted the rest of their lives.

Susan’s great passions in life were to forge meaningful connections with others and to contribute to the well-being of her community. She pursued these passions in all aspects of her life.

On a professional level, Susan taught chemistry lab courses to generations of students at the State University College at Oneonta.

On a civic level, the list of Susan’s volunteer contributions is long and distinguished: Trustee of Hartwick College; President of the League of Women Voters of Oneonta and Vice President of the League of Women Voters of New York State; President of the Oneonta Concert Association; President of the Future for Oneonta Foundation; President of the Oneonta Clothing Guild; Member of the Board of the Family Service Association; Member of the Board of A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital. Susan also held leadership roles at Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care, the Jaycees, Oneonta’s 1976 Bicentennial Commission, and the Oneonta Intergovernmental Taskforce.

In recognition of her commitment to the community, Hartwick College Citizens Board named Susan as its Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 2010.

On a personal level, Susan loved to meet new people, to bring people together, and to inspire people to be the best they could possibly be. She was an avid tennis player, an intrepid traveler, a loyal friend, and a favorite grandparent.

Susan was loved by many and will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know her. She is survived by her sons Fred and Bill Hughson, their wives Liz Gavis and Monica Lee Hughson, four grandchildren Sam, Sky, Sophia, and Tessa, and extended family members Carla, Christie, and Karin Scheele.

Funeral services will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Oneonta at 4pm on Sunday, December 4.

Donations in Susan’s name may be made to the Future for Oneonta Foundation (https://fofoneonta.com/).