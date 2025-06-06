In Memoriam

Suzanne ‘Polly’ Renckens

1944-2025

COOPERSTOWN—Polly Renckens passed away peacefully on Monday, June 2, surrounded by her loving children. She was 81.

Born in Syracuse, New York, Polly was the third of four children of Helen and Ray Parrott. A graduate of SUNY Fredonia and Syracuse University’s Maxwell School, she met and married the love of her life, Jim Renckens. Together they raised three children and built community wherever they lived—from running the Hickory Grove Inn in Cooperstown to founding cherished institutions like the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market.

Polly led with heart, creativity and service. She was executive director of both Otsego 2000 and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, where she championed local agriculture, environmental preservation, small business support, and vibrant community events. Her boundless energy and generous spirit touched all who knew her.

She is survived by her brother, Paul Parrott; her children, Shannon (Jenn) Varner Renckens, Patrick (Shannon) Renckens, and Beth (Mike) Gibbons; and her beloved grandchildren, Keegan, Finnegan, Lilian, Cecelia, Jonah, Patrick, and Andrew.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Cooperstown. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, June 11 from 4-6 p.m. at Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richfield Springs Food Pantry or your local food pantry in Polly’s honor.