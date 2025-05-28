Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Sylva Christine Jenkins
1948-2025

EDMESTON—Sylva Christine Jenkins, 76, of Edmeston passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2025 in Oneonta, New York.

Christine was born on August 11, 1948 in Oneonta, New York, the daughter of the late Frederick F. and Sylva J. (Howland) Emhof.

She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Catherine “Cookie” Jenkins, of Greenville, North Carolina, brother Fred (Linda) Emhof of Burlington Flats, sister Linda Arnold of Edmeston, nieces Kathy (Roger) Miller and Carol Arnold, and nephews Michael (Donna) Emhof, Tim Arnold, and Jeff Emhof.

A long-time resident of the area, Christine was employed with the Otsego County Department of Social Services for many years, retiring in 2011. In retirement, she spent her time painting abstract art and crocheting. Other interests included Sci-Fi TV and movies, as well as astronomy, and she was also an avid watcher of “Perry Mason” and “Murder She Wrote.”

Christine was known to keep connections with everyone she knew (and some she didn’t) with greeting cards—not just for birthdays, but any occasion. She also loved cooking, trying new recipes and adding her own special touches to feed anyone that visited.

Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 30 at Delker and Terry Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Edmeston. A graveside committal will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 31in the Edmeston Union Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Susquehanna SPCA at www.sqspca.org/support or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.

