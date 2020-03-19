Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | In Memoriam › IN MEMORIAM: Ted Peters, 97; Submariner, Bassett Researcher IN MEMORIAM: Ted Peters, 97; Submariner, Bassett Researcher 03/19/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, In Memoriam IN MEMORIAM: Ted Peters, 97; Submariner, Bassett Researcher Word has been received that Ted Peters, 97, Ph.D., a nationally known Bassett Hospital researcher and well-loved figure in Cooperstown, has passed away. A submariner during World War II, he is seen here at the annual Memorial Day ceremonires at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument, where he was a fixture for decades. Joining Bassett after receiving a Harvard Ph.D., he specialized in the study of albumin, a protein that regulates the flow of blood in veins; he was widely published on the topic. He served on village committees for decades, specializing in water quality, which won him recognition as OCCA Citizen of the Year in 2007, one of many honors he received in a lifetime of accomplishment. A full obituary will be forthcoming from the Tillapaugh Funeral Home, which is handling the arrangements. (AllOTSEGO.com photo) READ 2019 APPRECIATION BY MAYOR TILLAPAUGH