In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – Tory Redjives of Cooperstown passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

A graduate of Richfield Springs High School and The College of Saint Rose, she was an avid reader and an excellent cook. Born Mary Victoria Redjives, she was the daughter of John and Ruth Redjives of Richfield Springs. They preceded her in death.

Bob Graham of Cooperstown, her long-time partner, survives her. In her memory, donations may be made to the Village Library of Cooperstown.