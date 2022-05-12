In Memoriam Veronica La Verne M. Hawver March 2, 1942 – April 26, 2022

In Memoriam

SHALLOTTE, N.C. – Veronica La Verne M. (Mike) Hawver, 80, went home to be with the Lord, on April 26, 2022. She passed away peacefully in her home following a brief illness.

Mike was born March 2, 1942 in Perth Amboy, NJ the daughter of Michael and Verne (Franko) Nemyo.

Mike married James L. Hawver, her husband of 54 years, in February, 1963 at the Air Force Chapel at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey.

Mike was predeceased by her husband, Jim, and her parents, Michael and Verne (Franko) Nemyo.

Mike is survived by her two sons, James M. Hawver of Shallotte, NC and Scott F. and his wife Beverly (Braumuller) Hawver of Eva Beach, HI, two grandchildren Evan Scott Lee and Kyalimpa Faith, her brothers Ronald Nemyo and Joseph Nemyo of Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her foster granddaughter Ronella Pasquale.

She is also survived by her special niece Laurie (Nemyo) Shady and her Husband Jerry Shady of Louisiana, her nephews Todd Nemyo of Alaska and Brett Nemyo of Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her nephew Randall Nemyo of Wyoming.

Mike became a Registered Nurse in 1963 and served as a nurse in various levels in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Hawaii until her retirement in 2000. She served as charge nurse, Head Nurse, Nursing Supervisor, Infection Control Coordinator, unit nurse and Hospice Coordinator on Kauai, HI. She was transferred to the Kalaupapa Settlement on the island of Molokai, HI in 2006, where she nursed the needs of the last of the Hanson’s Disease patients there for 4 years before she retired and moving back to New York. She had worked at A.O. Fox Hospital and The Hospital in Sidney.

She served in the U.S. Army Family Support Group when her son James was deployed twice to Afghanistan.

She served as an E.M.T. for various volunteer fire departments.

She had served in the Civil Air Patrol in Pennsylvania and New York ultimately serving as the Squadron Commander in Oneonta, NY.

Mike and her husband Jim moved to warmer weather in Shallotte, NC in 2008.

The family thanks Lower Cape Fear Life Care Hospice for the support and care they provided her and her husband Jim.

Services will be held at a time yet to be determined at the Shell Point Baptist Church, Shallotte, NC.