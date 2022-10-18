In Memoriam Vincent J. Cronin Jr., 87 Veteran, Coach & Gentleman Farmer

In Memoriam

Vincent Joseph Cronin, Jr

HARTWICK, NY – Vincent Joseph Cronin, Jr., 87, formerly of South Salem, NY, passed at home on October 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and faithful four-legged companion, Lila.

Born January 19, 1935 and raised in Yonkers NY to Vincent J. Cronin Sr. and Alice Alleman Cronin, he graduated from Roosevelt High School where his love of all NY sports teams was cemented beginning with the Brooklyn Dodgers. After high school he enlisted in the armed forces; becoming a navigator with the US Air Force and then attended Syracuse University, where he was a member of both the baseball and football teams, as well as Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity.

As a skilled Electrical Contractor, he owned and operated Seven Arrows Electric Company for forty years, realizing a dream to raise his children on lake Waccabuc where he vacationed as a child. He dedicated many years to the community by coaching several youth sports teams, and was a devoted congregant with St. Mary’s (Katonah).

Vin and his wife retired to central NY, realizing another dream of returning to the area that held such wonderful memories for him. He again devoted his time and talents to Habitat for Humanity and was actively involved with the St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church community. He especially treasured his time participating with the Choir.

Vin is survived by his beautiful wife of 55 years Doris (Anderson) Cronin, his children Maegan (Ronald), Todd (Jennifer) and Ryan (Melanie), six grandchildren; Kelsie, Ellie, Daegan, James, Ava & Joseph, two great-grandchildren; Penny and Emerson, as well as many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his dear sisters, Dorothy Harmony and Alicia Talvi.

A Mass celebrating the life of Vincent will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s “Our lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown, NY.

For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Helios, a Hospice care program, Susquehanna SPCA or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are with Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.