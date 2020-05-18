IN MEMORIAM Vincent J. DiGiglio, 28 Sept. 14, 1991-May 17, 2020

SIDNEY – Vincent J. DiGiglio, 28, of Sidney passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born Sept. 14, 1991 in Kingman, Ariz., the son of Steven J. and Karlene (Lloyd) DiGiglio.

Vincent graduated from Oneonta Christian School and then attended culinary classes at SUNY Delhi.

He was a proud stay at home dad to Cooper.

On Sept. 7, 2019, Vincent joyfully married his best friend Jessica Risley at Glimmerglass State Park.

He was known as “Mr. Christmas” because it was his favorite holiday. He would go all out with the lights and the decorations and even kept Christmas lights up year ’round. He enjoyed listening to all types of music, cooking and barbecuing.

Bagpipe music was a joy of his and he was an enthusiastic member of the Hobart Fire Department Pipes and Drums where he played the bass drum. He had a love of nature and expressed this by feeding and watching the birds and taking many photographs of clouds.

Vincent is survived by his wife, Jessica DiGiglio, Sidney; son, Cooper Joseph DiGiglio, Sidney; his parents, Steven J. and Karlene DiGiglio, Oneonta; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ford and Audra Risley, Richmondville; maternal grandmother, Kay Lloyd, Mountain View, Ark.; sister-in-law, Alexis Risley, and friend, Jason Martin, Schenevus, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to social distancing, a celebration of Vincent’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Christian Chefs International, PO Box 1484, Cannon Beach, OR 97110 www.christianchefs.org

For those who wish to send online condolences please visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.