In Memoriam

Walter E. Wart

1971-2026

WALTER E. WART

(Photo provided)

HARTWICK—It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of Walter E. Wart, beloved husband, father, and dear friend.

Walter E. Wart, 54, of Hartwick, passed away on Friday, January 30, 2026 peacefully at home with his family at bedside.

Walter, commonly known as Magoo, was born on July 23, 1971 to Percy and Audrey Wart at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown.

He graduated from Cooperstown High School in 1990 and entered the workforce as a carpenter for Croft Construction. Walter spent several years working for Jack Croft, who ended up being a lifelong mentor and friend. Walter continued his passion for woodworking and began logging for Chase Enterprise under the guidance of his dear friend and cousin, Mike Chase.

Walter spent 20+ years logging with long days in the woods; he truly enjoyed this work. Walter later went on to supporting Otsego County as the maintenance man and most recently for Bassett as the outreach maintenance worker. Over the years, Walter worked for several local farms, Wightman Lumber Company and construction companies. To say he was a jack-of-all-trades would not even begin to describe the knowledge this man had.

Walter is survived by his wife of 32 years, Paula Wart; his beloved daughter, Shanette Triolo, and her husband, Bill Triolo; mother Audrey Wart; sister Helena Elderkin; brother Percy Wart and his wife, Pam; as well as several cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends. You all meant so very much to him, and in his words, “I have the very best friends in the world,” including Rick Card, Mike Chase, Dale Fassett, Scott Rathbun, Thomas Pagillo and Bill Triolo. There are so many more, but the true measure of a friendship is more than the good times; it’s supporting and providing comfort during hardship and pain.

Walter (Magoo) had the ability to light up a room and fill it with smiles and laughter. He touched many lives with his wisdom, humor and true love for life. Walter enjoyed the outdoors, his passion for woodworking, his love for AC/DC, fishing, camping, and being with family and friends. In recent years, during chemo and radiation, he spent his time home in his garage with his dog Lizzy, which truly may have been the love of his life.

There are no words that will make this easier; nothing will ever be able to replace the presence of Walter Wart. May the Miller Lite always be cold, the AC/DC always loud and an endless supply of donuts and mustard.

We love you, Wally.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hartwick American Legion at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 7, 2026, followed by a Summer Gathering at Creek Side Station on July 11, 2026, and graveside burial.

Donations can be made in Walter’s honor to the Hartwick Children’s Christmas Fund, PO Box 123, Hartwick, NY 13348.

Expressions of sympathy can be mailed to the family at 128A Bunn Hill Road, Mount Vision, NY 13810.

Arrangements are with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.