In Memoriam Wayne K. Bush Sr. 1941-2023

In Memoriam

MOUNT VISION—Wayne K. Bush Sr., a life-long area resident, passed away at his home in Mount Vision Tuesday morning, April 11, 2023. He was 82.

Born January 16, 1941 in Laurens, Wayne was a son of Walter K. and Olive W. (Spoor) Bush. He attended schools in Laurens and Hartwick.

On June 12, 1960, he married Joan L. Raimo in a ceremony at the First Baptist Church of Hartwick. They enjoyed 40 years together until she passed November 12, 2000.

He was first employed for Lyncoach & Truck Co. in Oneonta. He then went to work as a welder for the Delaware and Hudson Railway at their yards in Oneonta. After 28 years with The D&H he started W.K. Bush & Son Welding in Hartwick, which is now owned and operated by his son, Wayne Jr. He also had a trucking business that hauled livestock for farmers throughout the State of New York.

Wayne was well known as an avid horse enthusiast who loved to use his team of Percheron draft horses for weddings, parades and Christmas caroling. He was fond of attending the Unadilla horse and tack auction, always using his number 166 for the best deal.

Wayne is survived by two daughters, Toni Griffith and husband, John, and Kim Stahl; and a son, Wayne K. Bush Jr. and wife, Robin, all of Hartwick; five grandchildren, Kayla Griffith, Kenneth and Wade Stahl, and Joshua and Gabrielle Bush; and two great-grandchildren, Bentley David Bush and Kinsley Griffith. He is further survived by three brothers, Douglas E. Bush and wife, Joan, of Mount Vision, Leslie A. Bush and wife, Doreen, of Edmeston, and John W. Bush and wife, Mary, of Hartwick; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Wayne was predeceased by two brothers, Donald R. Bush, who died July 26, 2018, and Larry Bush, who died in infancy; a granddaughter, Johnelle Lea Griffith, who died April 21, 2020; and a nephew, Donald R. “DJ” Bush Jr., who died January 20, 2023.

A private graveside service in the Hartwick Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish to remember Wayne with a memorial donation, his family respectfully requests that donations be made to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820. The family would like to thank Helios Care—especially Tonya, Ellen and Paula, who made it possible for Wayne to remain in his home until the end. They provided care and compassion above and beyond to Wayne and the family. We would also like to thank special family friends, Jim and Marcia Mumford, for all their support of our family over many years.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.