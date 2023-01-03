In Memoriam: Wayne L. Allen, Sr., 76 February 7, 1946 – December 29, 2022

In Memoriam

MARYLAND – Wayne Lee Allen, Sr., 76, passed away early Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, at his home in the Town of Milford.

He was born February 7, 1946, in Bainbridge to the late Arthur W. and Marian Elizabeth (Williams) Allen.

In his youth, he attended schools in Mount Vision and Laurens Central School and lived and worked on the family farm in Laurens and later at several local farms. Then for 25 years he worked at Custom Electronics and The Daily Star for over ten years as a delivery driver.

In his heart, Wayne was always a dairy farmer, as he loved everything to do with farming, especially tractors. He also enjoyed being outdoors and cutting wood, fishing, animals, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

On September 11, 1965, Wayne married Kay L. Schmitt in a small ceremony in a church in Hartwick. They enjoyed 57 years together.

In addition to his wife, Kay, Wayne is survived by their children, Wayne L. Allen, Jr. (Michelle) of Herkimer, Wendy Allen of Milford, Tammy Truax (William) of Cooperstown and Todd Allen (April Morgan) of Milford; grandchildren, Denielle Schaffer (Brad), Garth Allen, William Truax (Amber Barnes), Clayton Truax (Ashley), Mayrene Truax, Emmalee Allen-Morgan, and Nathanael and Micah Morgan; and eight great grandchildren.

He is further survived by sisters Barbara Mitchell, Helen Wikoff (Robert), Donna Palmer, Norma Ayers (Gerald); brother James Allen (Rita); brother-in-law, Maurice Stranagan, Sr. and sister-in-law, Joann Allen-Kraft; and his in-laws, Florence Leonard, Nancy Anderson (Tim), Walter Schmitt, Jr., Michael Schmitt (Darlene) and Philip Schmitt; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wayne was predeceased by his father, Arthur W. Allen (1964); his mother, Marian E. Allen (1985); granddaughter Ashley M. Allen (2018); sisters Carolyn Ann Combes (2013) and Dorothy Stranagan (2012); and brother Wilbur Clayton “Willy” Allen (August 4, 2015).

A gathering will be held at a later date. Wayne will be laid to rest in Mount Vision Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.