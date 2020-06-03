IN MEMORIAM: Wayne Stanley Cook I, 82; Butcher Loved Cars

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Wayne Stanley Cook I, 82, owner of Wayne’s Cars and a former meat cutter at Bruno Scavo’s grocery, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Oneonta, where he was a resident for the past 5 years during his battle with Alzheimer’s.

Wayne was born Oct. 25, 1937 in Oneonta, the first of eleven children of the late LaVerne Alberti Cook and Ruth Margaret Cronkite. He grew up on the family farm at Star Route, Franklin and graduated from Delaware Literary Institute and Franklin Central School, class of 1956. Shortly after, Wayne joined the Army National Guard, Company C, 2nd Armored Rifle Battalion, 108th Infantry at Camp Drum.

In 1959 Wayne married Darlene Minerose at St. Mary’s Church in Oneonta and had one beloved son Wayne Stanley Cook, II. He married Dorothy A. Babbitt in 1971, and Virginia A. Brower in 1991. He later spent his retired years with his companion, the late Marie Bovee of Walton.

Wayne lived, worked, and loved life in Oneonta. He started out as a meat cutter at the mom and pop grocery of Bruno & Clara Scavo on lower Main St. Later he worked as manager for Les Frazier’s Black Angus Meat Market, on the Southside of town and retired in 1999 from the local Price Chopper. After retirement he opened a small used car business at his home on State Highway 23. He called it “Wayne’s Cars.”

As a young boy, he had a passion for anything with wheels. He became an avid car buff, winning countless awards and Best of Show trophies for his cars and trucks at shows throughout the state. On a warm sunny day, you would often see Wayne riding around Oneonta’s countryside on his motorcycle, in his ‘56 T-Bird, 1923 “T-Bucket,” or prized 1932 Roadster, among others!

Wayne is survived by his son Wayne S. Cook, II and wife Kelly (Truax) of Feura Bush, NY; grandson Wayne S. Cook, III and wife Morgan (Ryan), Sanford, NC; granddaughters Shannon (Michael) DeGenero, Schenectady; Kasie Cook and great-grandson Anthony Cook, Sanford, NC; step-grandson Zachery Adams and step-great grandchildren Greyson, Luna and Heaven Adams. He is also survived by eight siblings and their spouses: Melvin and Edee Cook, Oneonta; Elton and Gail (Storck) Cook, Franklin; Grover and Beverly (Johnson) Cook, Bainbridge; Susan Lapine, Franklin; Linda Furgason, Unadilla; Jerry and Paula (Post) Cook, Delanson; Deborah-Jo and Bruce Tarbell, Franklin; Patti and Daniel Serrao, Cortland; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Wayne was predeceased by his sister Nancy Bormann and brother Norville “Duff” Cook in 2015 and nephew Jack A. Robinson, Jr. in 1992.

At Wayne’s request there will be no funeral services.

A family celebration of Wayne’s life will be planned for a later date.

Crematory arrangements have been entrusted to the Bookhout Funeral Home.