CUOMO: In Suffragettes’ Shadow, We Must Continue Fight For Real Justice In State

VIEW FROM ALBANY

Editor’s Note: Governor Cuomo issued this paean to New York State suffragettes on Tuesday, Aug. 18, the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guarantees voting rights to women.

By Gov. ANDREW CUOMO • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

New York has been the birthplace to many of the progressive movements that have left an indelible mark on our society while pushing the nation forward, and particularly for women’s suffrage, which began at Seneca Falls and included legendary New Yorkers such as Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and so many more.

As we commemorate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, we must also recognize there is more work to be done.

New York State will continue to lead the nation in creating greater equality for all and we are proud to preserve and enhance this important part of American history for future generations.

On the anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, this development will stabilize Susan B. Anthony’s childhood home in Washington County, allowing for the reuse of the property.While the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum in Rochester showcases the history of one of the world’s greatest revolutionaries, this project will further preserve Anthony’s legacy in New York State.

As the birthplace of the women’s rights movement, New York was the first major state to grant the right to vote in the country, leading the way for the 19th Amendment. As we celebrate the centennial of women’s suffrage, we still have more work to do to achieve true equality and justice. Now more than ever, we must embrace this time to continue to fight for real change.