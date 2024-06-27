Photo courtesy of The Farmers’ Museum

Independence Day the Old-fashioned Way

COOPERSTOWN—The Farmers’ Museum in Cooperstown marks Independence Day on Thursday, July 4 with a traditional 1840s celebration featuring a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence, food, and activities focused on family fun. Starting at noon, watch as the Declaration of Independence is read aloud on the Bump Tavern Green. Take part in the 13 celebratory toasts as our Founding Fathers did with lemonade made from an 1840’s recipe. In addition, there will be a reading of Frederick Douglass’ “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” and a piece by Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Sit for an old-fashioned tintype portrait from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (weather permitting, $35.00 per 4×5 tintype, register and select your timeslot at Todd’s General Store).

Nineteenth-century children’s games will be provided for family play on the Bump Tavern Green. Museum artisans will demonstrate traditional blacksmithing, letterpress printing and other trades throughout the day. At the print shop, visitors can pick up a copy of the 1840’s lemonade recipe, printed on the museum’s Liberty Job Press. At the Lippitt Farmstead, learn about life on the farm and delight in the animals in the Children’s Barnyard. In the Main Barn, check out the exhibition, “The Buzz about Pollinators,” and the historic tool collection. Visitors can also take a ride on the Empire State Carousel, explore the Country Village and visit the Cardiff Giant. The Farmers’ Museum, located at 5775 State Route 80, is open every day this summer from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit farmersmuseum.org for more information.