Interpretative Signage Unveiled At Doubleday 05/25/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Interpretative Signage Unveiled At Doubleday Greg Andersen, Long Island, and Barbara Helly, Queens, were among the first people to read the new interpretive signs that have just been unveiled around Doubleday Field and throughout the downtown as $7 million in downtown upgrades are reaching completion. Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch said the signs follow a design developed by metal fabricator Art Calhoun, who has since passed away, at his forge on Linden Avenue. The flip side of the signs, now empty, will direct visitors to businesses in the vicinity. Andersen and Helly, now living in Richfield Springs but looking to buy a local home, are fulfilling his lifelong dream to move to Baseball's Mecca. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)