It’s (607) 376-7453 Oneonta City Hall Announces COVID-19 ‘Tip Line’ Number

ONEONTA – It’s (607) 376-7453.

As SUNY Oneonta students begin arriving today, that’s the “tip line” number, the City of Oneonta’s dedicated hotline for citizens to report concerns over gatherings that are seen as jeopardizing public health doing this time of COVID-19 threat.

You can call the number, which was announced today, or you can send a text.

New York State Law currently prohibits gatherings at which individuals cannot remain a minimum of 6 feet from each other. Under no circumstances are gatherings of more than 50 persons permitted.

“The people of Oneonta have succeeded in taking the steps necessary to keep our number of COVID cases low,” said Mayor Gary Herzig in announcing the tip-line number this afternoon. “With the coming of fall, come new challenges. We intend to be vigilant in continuing to keep all members of our community safe. Concerns may be reported by either phone call or text message to (607) 376-7453.