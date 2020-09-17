JACKSON: Message From Kenosha, U.S. Be Great

Editor’s Note: At an Aug 25 press conference on the shooting of her son, Jacob Blake, by police officers in Kenosha, Wisc., mom Julia Jackson made a plea for national amity.

As I was riding here, through the city, I noticed a lot of damage. It doesn’t reflect my son or my family. If Jacob knew what was going on as far as that goes, the violence and the destruction, he would be very unpleased.

…We need healing. As I pray for my son’s healing physically, emotionally and spiritually, I also have been

praying even before this for the healing of our country.

God has placed each and every one of us in this country because He wanted us to be here. Clearly, you can see by now that I have beautiful brown skin, but take a look at your hand and whatever shade it is, it is beautiful as well.

How dare we hate what we are? We are humans. God did not make one type of tree or flower or fish or horse or grass or rock. How dare you ask Him to make one type of human that looks just like you?

I’m not talking to just Caucasian people, I am talking to everyone. White, black, Japanese, Chinese, red, brown – no one is superior to the other. No one is superior to the other.

The only Supreme Being is God himself. Please let’s begin to pray for healing for our nation. We are the United States. Have we been united? Do you understand what’s going to happen when we fall? Because a house that is against each other cannot stand.

To all of the police officers, I’m praying for you and your families.

To all of the citizens, my black and brown sisters and brothers, I’m praying for you. I believe that you

are an intelligent being just like the rest of us.

Everybody, let’s use our hearts, our love, and our intelligence to work together, to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other. America is great when we behave greatly. Thank you.