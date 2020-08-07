James Bernard Ross, Jr., 60; Child Model Dies In California

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – James “Jimmy” Bernard Ross, Jr., 60, passed away peacefully in his sleep from heart complications on Aug. 4, 2020, at home in Pasadena, Calif.

Born in Passaic, N.J., on April 26, 1960, and brought home to Monmouth Beach, Jimmy, became one of the top high-fashion children models of the 1960s and 1970s on Madison Avenue under the management of The Barbara Jarrett Agency.

His career included regular ads for Lord & Taylor, JC Penney and Sax Fifth Avenue, as well as many others. He represented such children clothing designers as Florence Eiseman and Merry Mites, as well as Donmore, Pearl Vision and others.

Jimmy loved his family and friends the most. He was a wonderful older brother to his four younger brothers and also adored his sister Alyssa, who passed away in May. He spent his childhood summers in Cooperstown, where his family had a summer house.

While in high school he did a photography internship at Monmouth Park horseracing track in New Jersey, and photography became one of his many passions in life. While still modeling in New York City, he also excelled in soccer, sailing and many other activities.

He graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven High School in Rumson, N.J., then attended Hartwick College, where he studied business and photography and continued to play soccer. He then returned to New York City for two , where he joined Merrill Lynch and pursued modelling and film.

He moved to Cooperstown in 1984, worked for the D&H railroad for two years, then moved to Los Angeles in 1987 and spent the past 33 years in the entertainment business there. He was an extra in the hit show “Lois & Clark,” and was a location scout for many projects. He worked for the company Matt Men for the last 10 years and was well-loved in the industry as “Jimmy Hollywood” or “that guy in the kilt,” which he wore religiously to gigs.

Jimmy was known for his humor, gregariousness, kindness and enthusiasm. He was loved by all. He will be missed dearly .

He most loved his nieces and nephews Sarah Eppich of Maine, Colin Ross of Cherry Valley, Lucy and Gilly Ross of Marblehead, Mass., and Angus and Bert Ross of Marshfield, Mass, all whom survive him. He is also survived by his brothers, Sam and Jon Ross of Cooperstown, Duffy and Betsy Ross, Marshfield, and Justin and Suzanne Ross, Marblehead. And one brother-in-law, Frederick Eppich of Old Orchard Beach, Maine. And two best friends, Nelson Mariss of Maine and Joseph Basile of Naples, Fla.

He was predeceased by his parents, James and Barbara Ross, and his beloved sister Alyssa Eppich.

A celebration of the lives of Jimmy and Alyssa is being planned for September or October in Cooperstown, and will be posted at a later date due to pandemic