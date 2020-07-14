Jane G. Duel, 81, Cooperstown; Affiliated With Redpoint, NYSHA

DEATH NOTICE

COOPERSTOWN – Jane G. Duel, 81, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Cooperstown Center, following a long illness.

Most recently an executive assistant with Redpoint Builders, she was previously with the Susquehanna SPCA for four years, and for many years worked for the New York State Historical Association.

Arrangements are with Tillapaugh Funeral Home. A full obituary will be forthcoming on www.AllOTSEGO.com and in next week’s Freeman’s Journal.