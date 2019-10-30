Janet McKown, 101, Unadilla; Avid Bridge Player, She Loved To Read, Travel

UNADILLA – Janet McKown of Unadilla passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at age 101 after a long, happy life, at the Chenango Memorial Hospital Senior Living Center.

Janet loved people and talking to them. She was an avid bridge player, loved to read, enjoyed travel, took many cruises and spent many wonderful winters at her home in Florida. Also she was active in community clubs and activities, including the Unadilla Women’s Club, local Republican committee, Friends of the Library and the local Humane Society.

She was the daughter of Pearl Gilbert and Raymond Seager, and was also predeceased by her two husbands, Robert Eppler and Donald C. McKown, and her grandson Kevin Davis.

Janet is survived by two daughters, Joan Davis (Richard) of Norwich and Bobette Van Cott of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla. Also four grandchildren Karen, Dusty, Rachel and Jill, along with 11 great-grandchildren.

The family appreciates and would like to thank the staff at CMH Nursing Center for the many years of kind care they provided Janet.

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Westcott-Madden Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Unadilla, with the Rev. Barb Green officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours, 10-11 a.m., will precede the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sidney Memorial Public Library 8 River St. Sidney, NY 13838 or the Delaware Valley Humane Society POB 182 Sidney, NY 13838. Online condolences may be made at: www.wmaddenfh.com.