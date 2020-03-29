Janice C. Lockwood, 83; Bible Guided Her Through Life’s Difficulties

ONEONTA – Janice Carol Lockwood entered this stage of her life on March 16, 1937. She left this stage for the next stage, on March 25, 2020, at the age of 83. Her parents were James and Ethel May (Davis) Lockwood. Janice had eight siblings, all of whom have left previously. During Janice’s twilight years she reconnected with her sister Althea and had many happy discussions with her before Althea left less than two year ago.

Janice was born in Oneonta and served in the Air Force in 1956-58. During that time, she had two children from her first marriage, Eric Wellons, who left us in April 2003 and Dory Wellons Angellotti.

During Janice’s second marriage she settled in Milford, where she raised her six children on extremely limited resources. Janice worked hard while raising her children by growing vegetables and by soldering at Astrocom in Colliersville.

Although her life was full of hardships, Janice found solace in the Christian Bible and never failed to express her love for all her children, who loved her dearly in return. And will miss her.

In addition to Dory and Eric, Janice’s children include, Elise, Aaron, Joel and Jim Finch.

The family tree that Janice’s node begat include: Andy Sabedra (Dory’s son) and Andy’s children (Aiden, Kiana, Lucian, Sylas, Piper), Rob and Tom Angellotti (Dory and Joe Angellotti’s); Sean & Logan (Tom’s & Josie’s), Mattix (Tom’s & Jess’s): Corbin & Annabelle (Rob’s & Amy’s), Mathew Beijan (Elise Finch), Ian Lantos (Elise Finch and Thomas Lantos), Adam and Danielle Finch (Jim Finch & Tracy Bartel): Issac (Adam’s) Beyla & Bradley (Danielle’s & Brian’s), Noah, Christian and Liam Finch (Aaron & Nicole Finch). Extended family members who love Mom include Bonnie Conrow (Jim Finch’s long-term companion).

Janice’s ashes will be laid with her siblings in Oneonta Plains Cemetery per her request. Flowers are welcome – Mom always loved flowers and we’re certain she still does.

