Janice L. Kelly, 86 March 13, 1935 – December 14, 2021

Oneonta – Janice L. Kelly, 86, passed away on December 14, 2021 at A.O. Fox Nursing Home, Oneonta.

She was born March 13, 1935 in Norwood, NY, the daughter of Harold L. and Gertrude (Sessions) Fuller.

Janice married the love of her life, Richard F. Kelly on February 27, 1954 in Saranac Lake. He predeceased her on November 6, 2011.

Janice was the secretary for the family business, KMS Plastics in Oneonta. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Oneonta. Janice loved the time she spent living at St. James. She enjoyed the many activities including arts and crafts, and playing bingo and Rummikub. Janice was an avid reader. She also had a lot of fun being the executive producer of three of her daughter Lori’s feature films.

She is survived by her children, Dawn (David) Vergari, Lori Kelly-Bailey, and Brian Kelly (Sarah Sanderson); grandchildren, Justin Ploutz, Megan Ploutz, Michael Vergari, Alyssa Albert, David Vergari, Alysa Blasetti-Sprague and Joel Plue and many great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Shirley and grandson, David Fuller.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. with the service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta. The Rev. Mark Montfort will be officiating.

Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Oneonta, at a later date.

Donations may be sent to, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

