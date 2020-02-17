Janice Whipple, 89; Engineer, Buddhist, World Traveler

COOPERSTOWN – Janice Whipple of Utica, an engineer and world traveler who was raised in Cooperstown, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. No matter how you knew Janice in this life, you knew her life was extraordinary.

Born on the first day of May in 1930, she and her sister, Elsie, lived happily in the Cooperstown area. When her mother, Madilyn, died, their beloved Aunt Martha took the girls in and raised them. Both girls learned quickly so it was no surprise when in 1947 Janice was named valedictorian of Cooperstown Central School.

From there she graduated magna cum laude from Syracuse University in 1951 with an engineering degree in photogrammetry and structural engineering. In 1969, she earned a doctorate from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in glacial geology and geomorphology. Her crowning achievement was to qualify and become a Registered Professional Engineer in 1957.

Janice worked as a consulting engineer on numerous projects, was a professor, and worked for the U.S. Geological Association.

Her passion was traveling. Her adventures took her around the world. She especially loved trekking the Himalayas where she immersed herself in the cultures she experienced there. She took her Buddhist vows in the country of Bhutan.

Janice was an avid reader and loved opera. Often, she enjoyed broadcasts from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. She was, also, involved in preservation projects by historical societies wherever she resided.

Her appreciation of art of any genre was evident and she took lessons involving watercolors. She sketched and painted wherever she traveled.

Janice was someone who was never afraid to voice her opinions. She knew what she liked, as well as, what she didn’t. Giving advice freely was certainly one of her many strengths, whether you wanted it or not! She was a dear friend to many people.

Over the years Janice shared with us three things:

1) In the end only 3 things matter – “how much you loved”, “how gently you lived”, and “how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you”.

2) My actions are my only true belongings.

3) A Trail Guides’ Psalm 23 – sent to her by dear friends Edwina & Allen Randall.

Pursuant to her wishes, there will be no service. We know that Janice would like you to go for a walk and enjoy the beauty of nature and our Earth. As you, we are thankful to have known her, to have known her convictions and her strong spirit. Na-ma-ste’.

Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.

