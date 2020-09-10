Jean Marie Trask, 90; Otego Native Rose To Army Lt. Colonel

OTEGO – Jean Marie Trask, who pursued a career in the U.S. Army, passed away peacefully at home, on August 24, 2020 in Blairsville, Ga.

She was born June 1, 1930, Jean was the daughter of Arthur and Rosella (Fazone) Trask, and lived in the Otego area until she enlisted in the Army. She ended her career while stationed at the Pentagon with the rank of lieutenant colonel. When stationed in Germany she traveled through many parts of Europe.

Jean is survived by her brothers Joseph Hendrick (Nancy) of Gabbs, Nev., and Duane (Deb) Trask of West Oneonta, and sisters-in-law Estella Trask, Schenevus, and Marcia Trask, Colonie. Also nieces and nephews; Kim (John) Hendrick, Laura (Derek) McCaffrey, Julie (Ed) Hester, Amy (Rickey) Searcy, William (Dana) Trask, Cathy (David) Craig, James (Chris) Trask, Deborah (Mark) Bergeron, Patti Trask, Doug Trask, Howard (Deb) Trask, Sandy (Bob) Myers, Artie Trask, Scott (Anita) Trask, Diana Trask Daley (Gary), Gwyn Trask (Billy), Tom (Rachel) Trask, Robert Trask, Ken (Ann Marie) Aikens, Kirk (Mandy) Aikens and many more great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Jean was predeceased by her parents; stepmother Mary Hendrick Trask and stepfather James Hendrick; siblings Louis, Donald, Bruce (Bob) Trask and Elma Aikens Kirk; niece Cheryl Law, and nephew Leon Trask.

Services are entrusted to the Cochran funeral home in Blairsville, Ga. With COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.