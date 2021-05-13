Jeanne W. Carey 85: Member Otsego Sailing Club, Taught Rug Hooking

In Memoriam

Jeanne W. Carey, 85, died Monday May 4, 2020 at Valley Terrace Assisted Living in Wilder, VT.

She was born May 2, 1935 in Flushing, NY a daughter of John and Helen (Fritschi) Wilmarth. Jeanne grew up in Bayville, NY, graduating from Oyster Bay High School before attending Cornell University School of Nursing where she earned her bachelor of science degree in Nursing. She was married to Edward James Carey Jr. in 1957 and they made their home and raised a family in Cooperstown, NY.

During this time, she became a teacher in the art of rug hooking and was active in the Ostego Sailing Club. After her husband’s death in 1986 she returned to her nursing career, eventually becoming a licensed EMT for the health department of Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, NY. After her retirement she moved to the Sterling Springs Community in White River Jct., VT. Jeanne has been a resident at Valley Terrace for the past year.

In addition to sailing and rug hooking, Jeanne also enjoyed needlework, knitting, reading and spending time outdoors, particularly gardening and hiking. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Edward and her three sons Edward Carey III, John Carey and Michael Carey.

She is survived by her daughter Jill Erickson and husband John of Bridgewater, NH; sister Helen Wilmarth of White River Jct., VT; grandchildren, Stephanie Burrows, Heidi Mattson, Katie Carey, Edward Carey IV, Barbara Carey, Brianne Carey, Connor Carey and Teddy Carey; great-grandchildren, Ellie Mattson, Elsa Mattson, Leif Burrows and Kaiden Carey.

A celebration of Jeanne’s life will be held at a later date.

Condolences to her family may be made in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Jeanne’s memory may be made to the Upper Valley Haven, 713 Hartford Ave, White River Junction, VT 05001.