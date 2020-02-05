Job Corps Student’s Body Found In Oneonta Stream

ONEONTA – The body of a 19-year-old Oneonta Job Corps student reported missing for two days was found partially submerged in a creek off West Street on Jan. 8, State Police spokesperson Aga Dembinska confirmed today.

The student was identified as Eliaas A. Zedeno-Correa of Union City, N.J.

On Jan. 7, the teen was reported missing to state police, Dembinska said. A state police search followed in the vicinity of SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College, which included a K9 unit. The body was found the following day, and Coroner Terry Knapp was called to the scene.

No police report was issued, but word of the unattended death has been circulating on local Facebook pages.

Dembinska said no foul play is suspected and the manner of death is consistent with hypothermia. However, the cause of death has not been determined, pending the result of toxicology tests.