Jobless Aren’t Getting Benefits, Seward Says; Calls For Investigation

4 Legislators’ Focus: Labor Department

ONEONTA – State Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, has joined a bipartisan group of state legislators urging an investigation of why jobless New Yorkers can’t get benefits to which they’re entitled.

“While some of the millions of the state’s unemployed have begun receiving benefits, millions more have not only not received benefits but can’t get through to the Department of Labor by phone or email,” according to a statement from Seward and three other Central New York solons.

The other three lawmakers are Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, and Assemblymen Marianne Buttenschon, D-Utica, and Mark Walczyk , R-Watertown.

They are asking for a state Comptroller’s Office audit and state Legislative Joint Committee investigation into the state Department of Labor.

“At a time when individuals and families need the state to come through for them they are instead left hurting and in the dark,” said Seward. “Many people have been waiting weeks, even months, for essential unemployment benefits to feed their families and maintain some semblance of a normal life. “