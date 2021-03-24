John D. O’Connor, 82; Teacher, Richfield Springs Village Trustee

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – John D. O’Connor, a retired teacher who served on the Village Board here for many years, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

He was born in 1938, the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Weiler O’Connor and was raised in Richfield Springs.

For 30 years he taught at Ilion Central School, retiring in 1998.

He leaves behind his wife, Linda; son, Michael O’Connor and his wife, Rene of Clifton Park; daughter, Kristin of Hillsbourgh, North Carolina; beloved grandchildren, Chloe, Gavin, Charlie and Avery; sister, Erna Pulver of Baldwinsville; mother-in-law, Anne Hornacek; sisters-in-law, Christine Slocum and husband, Gregg, Susan Daley and husband, Bob, and Kathryn VanNess; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Edna Kaminski and brother, Paul O’Connor.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. O’Connor will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday at Saint Joseph the Worker RC Church, Richfield Springs. Interment, in Saint Joseph’s Cemetery, will take place later this spring.

Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to Saint Joseph the Worker RC Church, P.O. Box 791; Richfield Springs, NY 13439.

Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.