John J. Pohli, 75 June 26, 1946 – October 7, 2021

In Memoriam

OTEGO – John J. Pohli, a lifelong area resident, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 7, 2021, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. He was 75.

Born June 26, 1946, at the A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta, John was a son of John J. and Margaret (Sorocco) Pohli. After graduating from high school, he attended Mohawk Valley Community College where he earned an associate’s degree in electrical technology. For 30 years he was employed with NYSEG, and retired as an electrical supervisor in 1990.

On September 2, 1966, John married Lillian J. Pearce in Oneonta. They enjoyed living in their log cabin in the countryside of Otego.

At one time, John, who was known to his friends as Jake, was an avid hockey player and enjoyed playing in games throughout the area. Most of all, he loved his family, his country and his home.

John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lillian, of Otego; their two sons, Michael Pohli and Aaron Pohli and wife, Linda, all of Sidney; and three grandchildren whom he adored, Marley, Killian and Liam. He is further survived by their beloved dog, Gus.

He was predeceased by his parents.

With respect for John’s wishes, there will be no services. Instead, remember your times spent with John, smile, and know that he is at peace.

Arrangements are with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.