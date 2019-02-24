John Nogaret, 55;Fishing, Hunting Guide Across CNY

PITTSFIELD – Jon Scott Nogaret, 55, a fishing and outdoor guide, died on the evening of Feb. 20, 2019, at his Pittsfield home.

Jon is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 21 years, Suzanne (Iannello) Nogaret and his two beloved children, Sara Nogaret and Joshua Nogaret. Preceded in death by his mother, Blanche Kozina.

Jon was born on Nov. 9, 1963 in Montgomery, Ala., to Aldo Nogaret and Blanche where his father was stationed at an Air Force base.

Jon was a graduate of Vestal High School in 1981 and received his BS from the SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry in Syracuse in 1987.

Jon was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoor guide, a pursuit that made him many friends throughout the years. Jon mostly liked to spend his time fly fishing on the Salmon River, Finger Lakes and Delaware River Tributaries. Known for his streamside fly exchanges and a “short” fishing story..or two. He also excelled at the art of turkey hunting.

Jon enjoyed teaching other people the sport of fly fishing or turkey hunting and was very proud to share his knowledge and watch others succeed in finding a passion for the sport.

Jon’s other passions included attending any of the events that his children participated in and UV Storm events. Jon’s kind hearted nature will leave a lasting impact on his family and friends.

Jon is also survived by his father Aldo (Jane) Nogaret, sister Laurie Nogaret, and many beloved Aunts and Uncles; Carole S. (Huck) Littlejohn, Robert J. (Dawn) Nogaret, Frank Nogaret III, Joseph M.(Diana) Nogaret, Dave (Naoko) Kozina, Albert “Ott” Shupa, Fred Shupa and Jane Vandervort.

The family will receive friends 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb, 27, at St. Theresa’s Church in New Berlin, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Oneonta Trout Unlimited or the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.