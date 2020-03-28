John P. Murtha, 87; Retired Here From Electronics Industry

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – John Patrick Murtha, 87, who retired her after a career in the electronics industry in New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020, in his home after an extended illness. He had the comfort of his loving family at his side.

He was born on June 17, 1932, in Brooklyn, son of the late Patrick Joseph and Bridgett Dorley Murtha. John was raised in Brooklyn and was a graduate of New York School of Printing. After high school he enlisted in the Air Force, where he served as an aviation maintenance technician for four years and was honorably discharged in 1955.

On Feb. 4, 1956, he was united in marriage to the former Rita Delores Taratunio in Saint Patrick’s Cathedral Catholic Church in Brooklyn.

Mr. Murtha worked in the electronics industry. He started first working for Singer, then TRW in New Jersey, and retired Quantronix in 1994 as international service manager. John was gifted mechanically and even in his leisure time was always making or repairing something mechanical.

To those who knew him, he was a caring, intelligent and humbleman. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his many friends and family, especially his cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed.

Surviving him are his devoted wife of 64 years, Rita; two daughters, Elaine Long of Cobleskill, Rita Mary “Rinky” Kyker of Denver, Colo.; one brother, Patrick Joseph Murtha and his wife Marie of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Shannon Ciriaco, Sean Long, Sheena James, Shane Long and Steven A. Kyker, 14 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Anne Bookstaver, a sister, Mary, and a brother Edward “Neddy”.

Funeral service for Mr. Murtha will take place at Gerald Solomon National Cemetery, Saratoga, at a later time to be announced. Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to The Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.