John R. Timer, 63, Laurens; Farmer, Man Of Many Skills

LAURENS – John R. Timer, 63, of Laurens, a dedicated farmer, gifted mechanic, fine carpenter and tractor-pull champion, was called home by his Savior on Aug. 26, 2020, while in the care of his family.

John was born on Aug. 29, 1956, a beloved son of Albert Timer Sr. and Emily Mednansky Timer. John was a lifelong resident of the Laurens and Mount Vision areas.

He was a man who loved the land and was known for his love of farming. He was a man who was never afraid of hard work and who always made any farm ground he touched, more beautiful and productive. His generosity knew no limits. John was always there to lend a hand, whether it was plowing ground, harvesting crops, repairing equipment or caring for animals.

John was a gifted mechanic. He could repair anything. He loved tractor pulls, winning several meets, ultimately winning the New York State Tractor Pullers Association Championship in the Modified Class in 2003. John loved anything to do with tractors, trucks, pulling and racing. He enjoyed truck pulls, tractor pulls and demolition derbies, and supporting family and friends as they competed, while also enjoying any chance he had to be behind the wheel. John loved snowmobiling and helped maintain and groom many trails.

He was a lover of practical jokes.

John’s skills in building and carpentry were second to none. He proudly owned his own building company, John R. Timer Carpentry, building hundreds of barns, farm structures and homes with attention to excellent craftsmanship and detail. John’s agile mind could create a solution to any challenge a building job presented. He practiced his craft with pride and a work ethic that was envied by all.

John is survived by his loving fiancée, Melanie Renner; daughters, Jennifer R. Timer and Chrystal L. Timer; five siblings, Albert Timer Jr. (Lee), Marilyn Garman (Gary Wickham), Betty Burgess (Les), Maryanne Timer (Mark Packer) and Jim Timer (Kim). John is also survived by nephews, Zachary Dobler, Joshua Timer (Katie) and Travis Timer (fiancée, Emily). John loved his grand-nieces, Kinze Timer and Kasten Timer.

John was known as a loving fiancée, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He lovingly cared for his parents and aunts and uncles as they aged and was there to help family and friends in need. He was a man who loved deeply and expressed that love through action, through loyalty and through his giving spirit.

The family sincerely thanks John’s lifelong friends who supported John steadfastly throughout his life, but especially during his courageous battle against his recent illness.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of his family.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of his family.

His care has been entrusted to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris.

In John’s memory, please give thanks to a farmer!