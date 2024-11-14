Journalist To Discuss New Political Landscape

ONEONTA—David Shribman, journalist, author and public speaker, will deliver the talk, “The New Architecture of American Politics: What We Learned From Campaign 2024,” in Hartwick College’s Anderson Theater in the Anderson Center for the Arts at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 18, The event is free and open to the public.

Shribman, the executive editor emeritus of the “Pittsburgh Post-Gazette” and the J.W. McConnell Professor of Practice at the Max Bell School of Public Policy at McGill University, brings decades of expertise in political journalism. He won the 1995 Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of U.S. politics while serving as assistant managing editor, columnist and Washington bureau chief for “The Boston Globe.”

Over his career, Shribman has held pivotal roles in leading newsrooms across the country. He served as national political correspondent for “The Wall Street Journal,” covered Congress and national politics for “The New York Times” and began his career on the city staff of “The Buffalo Evening News,” later joining the paper’s Washington bureau.



In addition to his journalistic achievements, Shribman is deeply involved in civic and academic initiatives. He is an emeritus trustee at Dartmouth College and serves on several distinguished committees, including the selection committee for the Profiles in Courage Award from the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation and the Elijah Parish Lovejoy Award committee at Colby College. He also sits on the national board of the Calvin Coolidge Foundation and holds four honorary degrees.

The lecture is hosted by the Hartwick College Institute of Public Service. For more information, contact Zachary McKenney, assistant professor of sociology and co-director of the Institute of Public Service, at mckenneyz@hartwick.edu.