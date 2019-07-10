Joyce A. Hickling, 71; League Moderator Had Wide Interests

NORTH EDMESTON – Joyce H. Hickling, a woman of wide interests, passed away on July 8, 2019, in the loving arms of family, and friends at her home on Sunnyview Dairy in North Edmeston.

Joyce was born was born on Aug. 14, 1947, in Syracuse, raised in Manlius, and educated at Fayetteville-Manlius Central School in Manlius. Joyce attended Eastern Baptist College in St. Davids, Pa., where she met her husband, Lawrence Hickling. They married on Aug. 17, 1968, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary last year.

In her lifespan, Joyce was a housewife, dairy farmer, artist, culinary specialist, writer, businesswoman, advocate, and one-time bull-fighter. While raising a family, and working the dairy farm, she held several offices in the Cooperstown League of Women Voters, and moderated many political debates in Otsego and surrounding counties.

She was a member of several health, and historical committees in Camden, Cooperstown, and Edmeston.

Joyce was an active member in her church, and was always interested in local religious, social and family happenings around her. She will be remembered for her skills in her flower gardens, and beautiful family home. She loved to cook, and bake for family, and friends, and took great joy, and pride in making, and decorating cakes for special family occasions, including weddings, showers, and birthdays.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Lawrence, son, Paul, and daughter, Sharon (husband Bryan). She is survived by two sisters, Carol, and Amy (daughter Kali, son Cameron), and two brothers, Don, and Rick (wife, Linda). She is also survived by many brothers, and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, and their children. Her family, and friends were everything to her. She loved each, and every one, and she was known as ‘Aunt Joyce’ to so many around her. She also loved, and appreciated her caregivers, and friends, Bonnie Hall, and Star Bouck.

Joyce was predeceased by her father, Raymond Heller, and mother, Betty.

Arrangements are with Delker & Terry Funeral Home, 30 South St., Edmeston. There will be a small, casual memorial service celebrating Joyce’s life in the future.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a local charity of your own choosing in her name.

