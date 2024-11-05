Judge Aluoch To Speak at SUNY Oneonta Wednesday

Judge Joyce Aluoch

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch, retired Kenyan judge and former vice president of the International Criminal Court, the Hague, will speak in the International Lounge of SUNY Oneonta’s Hunt Union on Wednesday, November 6 at 7 p.m.

Her presentation, titled “The International Criminal Courts Role in Tackling Transnational Crimes: Implications for the U.S. Criminal Justice System,” is sponsored by the Sociology, Human Services and Crime Studies Departments. Co-sponsors are the Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Office of Global Education, the Faculty Center for Teaching and Learning and Scholarship, the Political Science Department, and the Latinx Department.

SUNY Oneonta is the first of the 64 SUNY systems to host Judge Aluoch, organizers said.

Prior to joining the ICC, Judge Aluoch was a judge of the High Court of Kenya for more than 20 years, and was elevated to the Court of Appeals in December 2008.

As a former vice-chairperson of the Judicial Curriculum Review Committee, she has extensive experience in the training of judges, magistrates and paralegals, a program she undertook in conjunction with the International Association of Women Judges.

Judge Aluoch chaired the African Union Committee of Experts on the Rights of the Child (2001-2005) and has undertaken special missions, such as negotiations on behalf of the African Union with the government of Sudan and a fact-finding mission to war-torn northern Uganda to report on the effects of the war on children.

She also served for six years as vice-chair and member of the UN Committee on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (2003-2008), and chaired a task-force that worked toward the implementation of the Sexual Offences Act 2006, aimed at developing a national policy framework for handling sexual offences in Kenya.

She holds a law degree from the University of Nairobi (1973), a diploma in Legal Studies from the Kenya School of Law (1974) and a master’s degree in International Affairs (GMAP) from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, USA (2008).