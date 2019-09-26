Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › ‘Justice For Gillian’ Rally Saturday In Muller Plaza ‘Justice For Gillian’ Rally Saturday In Muller Plaza 09/26/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People ‘Justice For Gillian’ Rally Saturday In Muller Plaza The “Justice for Gillian” Rally for parole reform, organized by victim Jill Gibbons’ sister, Jennifer Kirkpatrick, and state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, will be at 3 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 28, at Muller Plaza in downtown Oneonta. Seward will speak in opposition to the release of David Dart, found guilty of stabbing Jill to death in 1989 in the city’s downtown parking deck. The senator and Kirkpatrick will be joined by former city Police Chief Joseph Redmond, who knew the family. Jill’s family has had to participate in a parole hearing every two years since 2014, reviving painful memories, and the senator has repeatedly introduce legislation to extend that period to every five years for violent crimes. There will also be an opportunity for those who knew Gillian to say a few words in her memory. FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: JUSTICE for GILLIAN Sister, Senator Plan Rally For Parole Reform Holiday Magic in Muller Plaza Rally to Protect Mueller Probe Planned At 5 In Muller Plaza