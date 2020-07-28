Juvenile Arrested In Tire-Damage Spree

ONEONTA – One juvenile was arrested and a second is awaiting charges following 29 incidents where car tires were punctured and other personal property items were damaged last week in Oneonta’s East End.

In all, the juvenile, whose name was not released because of their age, was charged with 23 misdemeanors and six felonies after they allegedly slashed and punctured the tires of more than 20 vehicles on Fair Street, Hudson Street, Belmont Circle, North Belmont Circle, Forest Avenue and Rose Avenue.

In addition to the tires, Oneonta Police Chief Doug Brenner said that some personal property, including an inflatable pool and a trampoline, were also damaged.

According to Brenner, a second juvenile was also involved, but charges are pending.

The juvenile was issued a summons through Family Court.