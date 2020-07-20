20 Tires Punctured Overnight In Oneonta

ONEONTA – Oneonta Police are seeking the suspects in more than 20 incidents of tires punctured overnight in Oneonta’s East End.

“We started getting calls at 10 a.m. this morning,” said Police Chief Doug Brenner. “And we’ve been collecting statements all day.”

The tires were allegedly punctured along the side, he said, with either a knife or a screwdriver. Some cars had just one tire slashed, others had multiple tires damaged.

Instances were reported on Fair Street, Hudson Street, Belmont Circle, North Belmont Circle, Forest Avenue and the corner of Rose Avenue and Main Street. Brenner believes the crimes took place between 9 -11 p.m. last night. Anyone with information is asked to call (607) 432-1113.

“It’s an expensive criminal act,” he said.