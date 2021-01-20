Kamala Harris Portent Of Future, Delgado Says

WASHINGTON – Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, today declared that Vice President Kamala Harris’ swearing-in is “a testament to the promise of our nation and the ongoing perfection of our union.”

“Today, little girls and children of color in America watched an Inauguration Ceremony and saw themselves being sworn in to lead our great nation into the future,” Otsego County’s congressman said.

His statement continued:

“I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris on their historic swearing-in and look forward to working with their administration to end the coronavirus pandemic and build America back better.

“Residents of New York’s 19th district are counting on the Biden Administration to deliver federal COVID-19 relief to local governments, create good-paying jobs, provide affordable health care, rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, and protect our planet.

“As I continue to fight for upstate families, farmers, and small businesses all across NY-19, I’m eager to work with the White House to meet the challenges ahead, and in doing so, build a better future for all.”