Katherine Mehlenbacher, 97; Maine Native Raised Her Family In Unadilla

UNADILLA – Katherine E. (Russell) Mehlenbacher, 97, formerly of Unadilla, passed away June 21, 2019, in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

She was born April 7, 1922, in Fort Fairfield, Maine, daughter of Charles E. and Mary Jane (Reid) Russell. Katherine graduated from Fort Fairfield High School, Maine School of Commerce (Bangor, Maine) and Ulster County Community College.

She married Richard C. Mehlenbacher of Cohocton on July 31, 1951, he joined Bendix (Amphenol) in Sidney, and the couple raised their six children in Unadilla.

They are Anna M (Mrs. Edward Gifford) of Huntley, Ill., Jean Day of Bloomingburgh, Sullivan County, Richard Peter (wife, Shirley Yost) Mehlenbacher of Austin, Texas, Matthew (wife, Shelley Yost) Mehlenbacher, also of Austin, Judith Mehlenbacher of Bloomingburgh and Mary Jane (Mrs. Jeffrey Mackey) of Unadilla.

Katherine worked for the Town of Fort Fairfield, Maine, as treasurer and accountant until 1947, when she went to work for Farm Credit as treasurer and administrative assistant. She worked there until her marriage in 1951, when she transferred to Farm Credit in New York. She retired from Farm Credit in 1985.

During a four-year interval when her husband was employed in Saugerties, Katherine served as bursar at Ulster County Community College. Her husband rejoined Bendix, and following their retirement, she volunteered at the Unadilla School and worked on the election board.

In Fort Fairfield, she was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and in New York, she was a member of the Rosary Society.

Katherine is predeceased by her husband, Richard C. Mehlenbacher, in 2012; her mother and father, Charles Russell and Mary Reid; one sister, Anna Greenlaw of Island Falls, Maine; four brothers, Louis Reid Russell of Hartford, Conn., Daniel Russell of Fort Fairfield, Maine, C. Peter Russell of Falmouth, Massachusetts and Francis LeRoy Russell of Fort Fairfield, Maine.

Katherine is survived by her six children; nine grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren.

Katherine will be laid to rest next to her husband, Richard, in Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Unadilla.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Evergreen Hill Cemetery, P.O. Box 764, Unadilla, NY 13849.

Memorial services will be held at a date to be announced.