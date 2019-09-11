Kathleen M. Hansen, 88; Raised 6 Siblings As Well As Her Children

MORRIS – Kathleen “Kate” M. Hansen, 88, of Morris has passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sept. 6, 2019.

She was born on Sept 19, 1930, in Brooklyn, the daughter of John Joseph and Cecelia (Farrell) Bankich. In 1949, Kate married Charles Hansen at St. Gregory The Great Church in Brooklyn.

While starting a family, Kate and Charlie raised her younger siblings, Cely, Rosie, Joanie, Mary, Andy and Jimmy. During this time, they moved to Upstate New York in 1959, while Charlie stayed in the city until retirement.

Over the years, Kate worked at The Otesaga as a short order cook with her best friend Anne Kenney. She also was a Tupperware consultant and a maintenance worker at Hartwick College. The most successful and rewarding job she had was raising a wonderful family.

Kate was married to Charlie for 63 years when he passed in 2012. Kate leaves behind a sister, Rosie Hoffman; her brother-in-law, Brent, and also her six children, Barbara, Bill (Vic), Rich (Nina), Kathy (Dave), Susie (Rhett) and Ron (Lisa). Also surviving are her 17 grandchildren, Casey, who Kate and Charlie raised, Danielle, Chris, Steven, Sabrina, Savannah, Rich, Scott, Cody, Mia, Nicole, Samantha, Dallas, Olivia, Will, Tim and Chris. Kate also had 19 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Brock, Brett, Alex, Katy, Jordyn, Jacob, Alex, Marcus, Danae, Dawson, Wesley, Andrew, Alannah, Korbin, Wyatt, Andrew, Alex and Ben.

Kate was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Pat, Jr, Bobby, Andy, and Jimmy, her sisters, Helen, Cely, Joanie, and Mary, a son, Chuckie, and a son-in-law, Bruce.

Kate was a devoted wife and a loving mother, most people called her “Moth.” The most important thing to Kate was her family. She loved watching the kids grow up and having children of their own. Kate loved telling stories, reliving fond memories and sharing her words of wisdom. She also liked traveling while Charlie was alive, her favorites were Atlantic City and Turning Stone. Kate was a compassionate woman, and with Charlie by her side, their house was always open to whomever needed it. She was selfless and anyone that knew her, knew she didn’t have a mean bone in her body. God has received his Angel back!

Kate’s Celebration of Life will be held at her residence for family and friends at 2 p.m. Sept. 28.

