Kathleen Marsala, 86; NYC Native Leaves Cooperstown Survivors

COOPERSTOWN – Kathleen Marsala, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully early Tuesday evening, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home in Cooperstown, surrounded by her family. She was 86.

Born Sept. 1, 1933, in Manhattan, Kathleen was one of 10 children of Richard and Ann (Sheridan) Grey. On Oct. 21, 1950, Kathleen married the love of her life, Joseph J. Marsala, in a ceremony at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer in Manhattan.

Kathleen dedicated her life to raising her five children. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was kind, caring and was deeply loved by her family and many friends.

Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Joe Marsala of Cooperstown; their five children, John Marsala and wife, Kathy of Central Islip, Kathleen Marsala Siracusa and husband Joe Siracusa of Cooperstown, Joseph “Joey” Marsala and wife Ann of Cooperstown, Laura Marsala Ginley and husband, Tom Ginley of Bay Shore, and Maryann Dathe of Rockville Center; 11 grandchildren, Kristy Cifelli and husband, Mike Cifelli, John Marsala and wife Dawn, Andrew Marsala, Michele Siracusa Morrison and husband Glenn Morrison, Alexandra Siracusa Headley and husband Gawayne Headley, Gianna Marsala McHenry and husband Derrick McHenry, Erin Marsala, Tim Ginley, Erica Ginley Donahue and husband Kenny Donahue, Derek Dathe and fiancée Christine, and Taylor Dathe; eight great-grandchildren, Cameron Jones, Max Headley, Charlotte Cifelli, Michael Cifelli, Matthew Marsala, Mary Marsala, Oliver McHenry and Holly Ginley; a brother Richard Grey and his wife Barbara of Rockville Center; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Richard “Ricky” Marsala, who died in 1954; and eight of her siblings.

Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut St., Cooperstown, when Kathleen’s family will be in attendance.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown, with Fr. Peter Pagones, interim presider, officiating.

The service of committal and burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in Calvary Cemetery (Third Calvary) in Woodside, Queens, with the Rev. Msgr. Steven A. Ferrari, pastor of The Church of St. Teresa, Woodside, Queens, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Kathleen’s family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to the Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church St., Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.