Keith Haring's 'Medusa' Previews What's To Come

Keith Haring’s ‘Medusa’

Previews What’s To Come

In a preview of what’s to come, Keith Haring’s “Medusa Head” (1986) has been hung on the second floor landing of The Fenimore Museum. His largest work it is just one of the more than 80 Haring prints and original artworks that will be on view in next year’s major exhibition at The Fenimore, “Keith Haring: Radiant Vision.” The exhibition is traveled by PAN ART Connections, Inc.

