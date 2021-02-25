Keith Shue, Jay Egg Win Prize In Fossil-Fuel Fight

Two environmentalists with local ties – Keith Shue and Jay Egg – share 2020 Constellation Prize for Policy Impact, for helping derail a fossil-fuel project that would have served the Empire State Plaza in Albany.

The prize is presented by a group of environmentalists and social scientists from across the country.

Egg, a pioneer in geothermal heating keynoted at the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce’s Energy Summit in January 2019. Keith Shue, an engineer, lives in Cherry Valley.

Nicole Dillingham, Otsego 2000 present, congratulated them on the recognition, saying it was awarded “for their unyielding insistence that a the Sheridan Hollow community in Albany should be protected from harmful fossil fuel emissions.

“We know how hard they worked on this and join in celebrating this well-deserved award!”