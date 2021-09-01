Kevin B. Clark Sr., 64 May 26, 1957 – August 30, 2021

In Memoriam

EDMESTON – Kevin B. Clark Sr., 64, of Edmeston passed away Monday August 30, 2021 at his home.

Kevin was born on May 26, 1957 in Hamilton, NY the son of the late Archie and Faith Dungey Clark. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Katrina and a granddaughter Reese.

Kevin was a graduate of Sherburne Central School, and a U.S. Army Veteran. He and his family owned and operated K.N.K. Poultry in Edmeston for many years until his retirement. He was an avid deer hunter, enjoyed any type of fishing, and was the first Chenango County Streaker. He will be remembered as a man who loved his family and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Beckwith Clark, his children Bart (Kim) Clark, Brandon (Monica) Clark, April (Louis) Banks, Kevin B. Clark Jr, Jennifer Clark, Tammie (Steve) Koch, Richard M Clark, and Richard B. (Annette) Clark. His brothers Kristopher (Jodi) Clark, and Keith (Monika) Clark, his grandchildren Kira, Martina, Anjalina, Cinthia, Paige, Tatum, Braymon, Louis (LT), Daniel, Christian, Stephen, Kaily, Gracie, Talon, Easton, Conner and one great-grandchild Loretta Lee.

Please join the family for a celebration of Kevin’s life on Friday September 3rd from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Pathfinder Village pavilion. Donations may be made to the Edmeston Emergency Squad, PO Box 111, Edmeston, NY 13335 in Kevin’s memory. Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY. www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.