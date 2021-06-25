Kings Kakery opens with ribbon cutting, community support

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA⁠—The Kings Kakery on Main Street in Oneonta had a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 25 in which the community came out in support of the business.

Around 30 people which included community leaders such as Mayor Gary Herzig, councilman Mark Drnek, representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, SUNY Oneonta acting President Dennis Craig and others gathered outside the business.

Kings Kakery makes pastries as well as Caribbean food such as jerk chicken and oxtail, which owner Allison King said is “different from what’s around here.”

“It’s great to know we have such great support from such a great community,” King said. King is originally from Guyana but was living in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn before moving to Oneonta.

“You’ve really must have done something right because look at the turnout,” Herzig said. “It’s this type of a business that makes the community feel at home.”

One of King’s son is an alumni of SUNY Oneonta, which Craig said was “another example of Oneonta families and alumni making us proud.”

Kings Kakery was originally operated out of King’s home before becoming a brick and mortar business.

In addition to the opening, Kings Kakery also hosted raffles with proceeds going to the Otsego Pride Alliance.