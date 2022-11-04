KIRNAN: Miller Works Hard for Voters

Letter from Veronica & Bill Kirnan

We have been raising our family in the Town of Montgomery, Orange County, New York, for many years. We are about to lose our current Assembly person, Brian Miller, and we know that many of you reading this letter will have an opportunity to vote for Brian this year for the first time.

Please let us tell you from our personal experience that Brian Miller is as hard working as they come. Assemblyman Miller is a man of integrity, and you would be very proud to have him representing you in Albany.

While living several hours away from us in downstate New York he always made us feel well represented and worked to attend events and to advocate for issues important to us. You will have a great representative in Brian Miller.

Veronica and Bill Kirnan

Walden