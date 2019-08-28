By: Larissa Ryan  08/28/2019  6:04 pm
Kirsten Gillibrand Dropping Her Presidential Campaign

Kirsten Gillibrand Dropping Her Presidential Campaign

 08/28/2019

Kirsten Gillibrand Dropping

Her Presidential Campaign

Otsego County’s U.S. senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, today dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. She is seen here at the 2016 Woman’s March in Washington D.C. with former Oneonta mayor Kim Muller.  

