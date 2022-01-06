KN95 masks to be distributed at Milford COVID test site

KN95 masks will be made available (FREE) for distribution to the public, beginning tomorrow morning at the American Legion COVID test site in the Village of Milford, located at 86 West Main Street in Milford, as well as the SUNY Oneonta COVID test site, located at 26 SW Dorm Drive, Oneonta. An additional distribution site is being established at the Richfield Springs Fire Department in the coming week. Details will be made available as soon as dates and times have been confirmed.